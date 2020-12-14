From Hwasa’s fiery red locks to chunky highlights on BLACKPINK’s Jennie; Here are the hair trends you must try

Winter is the season of change, and in light of that we are looking at the best hair inspiration trends to cop from our favourite Korean pop stars.

Winter is a time for adventures and fun, and in the K-pop universe, it means a season of excitement because there are seasonal comebacks left and right. Not only do we get to hear new bops to carry us through the holiday season, but we’re also able to see a variety of hair and makeup styles from our favourite stars! Here are some of the viral trends of the holiday season.

Short and sharp: Long hair during winter can bog you down, so a short, simple hairstyle just might give you a fresher, younger look. Plus, it’s super low maintenance and will let you look great even as a wash and wear hairstyle! (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Red Velvet subunit Irene & Seulgi have all been sporting chic bobs that give them a mix of bold, edgy, and cute vibes.

Red hair, don’t care: Fiery red is quite the favourite hair colour of stars because of its standout, bright and fearless look. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa styled her hair with an auburn, reddish-brown colour while GFRIEND’s SinB and Red Velvet’s Seulgi went for a more intense red shade. It’s definitely a striking look that’s perfect for their strong, powerful comebacks!

Chunky highlights: This style creates a stark contrast with one’s natural hair colour, and it’s bringing back old school ’90s vibes. BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently went for blonde front streaks that compliment her heart-shaped face. GFRIEND’s Umji had streaks underneath her long hair, and Apink’s Eunji went for simple purple streaks that add a mysterious touch to her natural black hair. Meanwhile, Sunmi used a filter to go for a bold look with highlights on her bangs. Whether you’re up for experimental or subtle highlights, this style is definitely on trend!

Bejeweled hair accessory: We are seeing this hair accessory in many music videos these days, as shown by Jennie, Somi, and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon! It gives off an elegant look that’s perfect for these queens.

Credits :Instagram

