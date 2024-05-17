HYBE accuses ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin of conspiring with shaman, leaking trade secrets and more

HYBE has come forward with new claims against ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin. At the beginning of the two agencies’ conflict, it was revealed that Min Hee Jin consulted with a shaman to orchestrate ADOR’s separation from HYBE. The new reports suggest the agency revealed more shocking updates about the ADOR CEO’s visit to her shaman.

HYBE claims Min Hee Jin revealed confidential trade information to her shaman

On May 17, a hearing was held by Chief Judge Sang Hoon Kim at the Civil Division 50 of the Seoul Central District Court. It was regarding the lawsuit filed by Min Hee Jin against HYBE’s exercise of voting rights.

During the hearing, HYBE revealed that Min Hee Jin was disqualified as the CEO of ADOR, further stating her involvement with a shaman. Previously, before her first press conference, the agency already accused her of ‘conspiring’ with a shaman against HYBE.

On this day, they further stated that Min Hee Jin leaked major trade secrets and confidential information to her shaman. It was a calculated action in order to scheme the seizure of management rights from HYBE.

HYBE says Min Hee Jin is extremely reliant on her 'possessed' shaman

They also said that she believed the shaman to be possessed by her deceased sister's spirit and hence she called her by her sister's name.

According to the agency’s statement, she is extremely reliant on the shaman and has had around 58,000 conversations in the last six months, which is around 10,000 exchanges per month or 1 chat per work minute.

Previously, HYBE revealed that Min Hee Jin hired an employee on the shaman’s order. This day, they further added that the employee was hired through a process that didn’t exist in the first place in the company. But later, the individual ended up joining a new job, hence Min Hee Jin and the shaman’s plan fell through.

Today’s court hearing was a result of a long-going power battle between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin. Earlier, Min Hee Jin requested the court to review HYBE's exercise of voting rights at ADOR ahead of the upcoming general shareholders’ meeting on May 31.

As the largest shareholder with 80% of ADOR’s shares, it is certain that Min Hee Jin will be dismissed as the CEO after the meeting. So, she tried to prevent it by applying for an injunction against their voting rights.

