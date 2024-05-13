HYBE addresses email from NewJeans members' parents; accuses Min Hee Jin of using outdated tactics

HYBE has issued a response regarding an email that was allegedly sent by the parents of NewJeans members. Earlier today, Ilgan Sports disclosed an email sent by Min Hee Jin to HYBE in April. Within the contents of Min Hee Jin's email was another email attached reportedly sent by the parents of the NewJeans members.

HYBE issues statement on email released by NewJeans parents

HYBE issued a statement on May 13 in response to the aforementioned report. In the statement, HYBE expressed their intention to address the email reportedly sent by the parents of NewJeans, as detailed by a media outlet on the same day.

In their statement, HYBE clarified that they had indeed received the email mentioned on April 3, and promptly responded on April 16, refuting any claims of plagiarism. Additionally, they emphasized that the assertion regarding the ADOR incident originating from neglect, particularly in responding to greetings, is unfounded and does not reflect the complete picture of the situation.

HYBE also expressed deep regret over what they perceive as Min Hee Jin resorting to outdated tactics, dragging artists and their families into what they describe as her personal conflicts driven by greed. They stated possessing evidence suggesting that the act of sending disparaging emails aimed at HYBE was part of a strategic move to gain control over management rights and her further personal interests. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

According to HYBE, Min Hee Jin allegedly proposed involving the parents to avoid breaches of shareholders' agreements. They claimed that the email reportedly from the parents was actually authored by Vice President L and Min Hee Jin themselves. HYBE announced their intention to present this evidence to investigative and legal authorities.

In their final remarks, HYBE expressed disappointment in Min Hee Jin's actions, condemning her for using artists as shields to further her own interests, even going so far as to involve their parents. They urged her to refrain from manipulating public opinion and called for restraint to safeguard the integrity and value of the artists involved.

More about email by NewJeans parents

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between HYBE and its label ADOR, which houses NewJeans, Ilgan Sports has revealed an email dated April 3 sent by Min Hee Jin to HYBE and its label BELIFT LAB.

In this email, Min Hee Jin forwarded a letter she received from the parents of the NewJeans members on March 31. The letter addressed concerns regarding the perceived similarities between BELIFT LAB's girl group ILLIT and NewJeans, as well as the treatment of NewJeans by HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk, among other issues.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans are girls in love living dreamy countryside life in playful, aesthetic music video for Bubble Gum; WATCH