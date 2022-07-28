HYBE & ADOR’s girl group NewJeans records close to half a million pre-order sale for debut album

NewJeans is a girl group you need to check out! A collaboration between HYBE & ADOR, this five piece is mere days away from making their official debut and they seem to be more ready than ever to make a fabulous start to their career.

Composed of MINJI, HANNI, HYEIN, HAERIN, and DANIELLE, the young members of the upcoming girl group, seem to have the internet wrapped around their fingers already. As of July 27, it has been reported that NewJeans’ official debut album ‘New Jeans’ has already recorded an impressive 444,000 pre-orders. The number is massive for a group that was anticipated, but promoted suddenly.

The group has so far dropped their first single ‘Attention’ with a performance video, soon followed by the music video for ‘Hype Boy’. The unexpected release of content continued with the third song ‘Hurt’ released along with its own music video. All of the songs can be found on the official YouTube channel of HYBE LABELS however none so far on any music streaming platforms.

That is to say that their official debut is yet to come. With ‘Attention’, ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Hurt', a fourth song named ‘Cookie’ will be released as a part of NewJeans’ self-titled debut album that is set for a release on August 1, digitally, and available as a physical purchase from August 8.

A refreshing take on the debut of a new group, NewJeans has everyone intrigued with their unexpected but very welcomed shower of music. The quintet comes as a breath of fresh air in the highly marketed world of K-pop music that listeners have been subjected to recently.

Are you looking forward to the debut of NewJeans?

