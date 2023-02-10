HYBE America acquires Quality Control Music, home to Lil Yachty, Migos and Lil Baby for 300 million USD

On February 9th, HYBE announced that it had acquired all shares of QC Media Holdings, the holding company of QC Music, through Hive America, a US corporation. QC Music is a hip-hop label that includes artists such as hip-hop artists Migos , Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls. Founded in 2013 by CEO Pierre 'P' Thomas and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kevin 'Coach K' Lee.

This is HYBE's second acquisition of a large overseas label. HYBE invested 1 trillion won in April 2021 through HYBE America to acquire Ithaca Holdings, where Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande belong. HYBE plans to develop a multi-label strategy through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to increase its presence in the music market and seek convergence of the music industry and technology.

Quality Control Music:

The acquisition of QC Music was led by Scooter Braun, founder of Ithaca Holdings and current CEO of Hive America. Scooter Braun, CEO of QC Media Holdings, who has formed business ties with key stakeholders of QC Media Holdings for over 20 years, said, “Incorporating the hip-hop genre into our business strategy is essential to building the future of HYBE.” We will fully support the artists of QC Media Holdings, a hip-hop label with the capacity to nurture.”

Bang Si Hyuk, Chairman of HYBE, said, "Partnership with QC Media Holdings is one of the important puzzles in our growth strategy to innovate the entertainment industry through diverse portfolios and technologies."

HYBE announced that it would acquire 14.8% of the shares held by Lee Soo Man , the major shareholder of SM, for 422.8 billion won. Lee Soo Man's stake is 18.46%, exceeding the 9.05% secured by Kakao on February 7th. HYBE announced that it would also take a tender offer for shares held by minority shareholders of SM.

As Lee Soo Man held the hand of HYBE, which was regarded as a 'rival' in the entertainment industry, HYBE quickly surpassed Kakao's stake. In the dispute over SM's management rights, even the giant companies surrounding SM participated in the battle, adding to the confusion. As a result, attention is focused on whether Lee Soo-man's application for provisional injunction will be cited.

