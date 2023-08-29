HYBE and Geffen Records announce joint venture with global girl group program The Debut: Dream Academy

BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and many more K-pop artists' agency HYBE LABELS announced a joint venture with U.S. label Geffen Records for a global girl group project. The Debut: Dream Academy audition program by the two agencies will bring together twenty young female participants for an upcoming girl group. All the 20 contestants were revealed.

HYBE X Geffen Records' The Debut: Dream Academy

On August 28, it was revealed that HYBE x Geffen Records will be starting an audition program to make the first-ever global girl group under the United States music label and Korean entertainment agency's joint venture. Twenty contestants from all across the globe will gather on this platform to compete with each other for the position in the girl group. After 120,000 submissions from various countries, these young female participants were selected for the program in November 2021. It was revealed that the girls have been training in private for over a year in Los Angeles. A Weverse community page has also been opened specifically for the Dream Academy project in order to record the participants' journey. Meanwhile, a Netflix documentary series will also be released in 2024 directed by Award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren. This series will document the four-year-long journey of the making of this international girl group. The program will premiere on September 1 at 8:00 AM PDT (8:30 PM IST) in the US on YouTube (Global) and ABEMA (Japan). The final group members and group name will be revealed at the end of the audition program later this year.

HYBE LABELS and Interscope Geffen A&M about the project

Bang Si Hyuk (Chairman of HYBE) said that he has been wanting to start a global K-pop group for a long time. He felt that he needed a strong partner to do this. When he first spoke with John (Janick), they both sensed right away that they connected musically and creatively. Meanwhile, John Janick (Chairman & CEO of Geffen A&M about the project) sharing the same goal as HYBE's Chairman said that the two have spoken frequently about our similar perspectives on music, creativity, and artist growth ever since they started working together two years back. Speaking about the contestants he added this is an exciting time for music fans throughout the world since each participant is exceptionally talented, committed, and motivated.

