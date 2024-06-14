HYBE and Geffen Records’ first global girl group KATSEYE confirms June 28 debut with official logo motion

KATSEYE, a global group formed from a partnership between HYBE and Geffen Records, is warming up for its official debut. Recently, the group confirmed its debut date in a YouTube teaser that also unveiled its official logo.

KATSEYE confirms official debut date with logo motion

On June 13, HYBE shared a logo motion for KATSEYE on their official YouTube channel. Inspired by the Cat’s eye gemstone, the logo signifies the group’s name and its upcoming journey. In the logo motion, HYBE also confirmed its debut date, which is set to be on June 28.

Watch logo motion for global group KATSEYE:

Meet the members of KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a six-piece global girl group born from HYBE and Universal Music’s Geffen Records’ collaborative music survival show The Debut: Dream Academy (2023). In last year’s November, the final for this show took place, unveiling the six-member to be introduced to the partnership’s new global girl group.

The six members are from different origins and ethnicities, coming together to rise to a new trendsetter girl group and contributing to the globalization of K-pop.

The eldest Manon (birth name Meret Manon Bannerman) was born in Switzerland. Sophia (Sophia Elizabeth G. Laforteza) is a Filipina with a strong grasp of both Tagalog and English.

Daniela ( birth name Daniela Avanzini) hails from the USA with roots in Atlanta, Georgia, and Los Angeles, California. Lara (birth name Lara Rajagopalan) is of Indian ethnicity and was born and raised in the USA.

Advertisement

Megan (Megan Meiyok Skiendiel) is of mixed ethnicity (Chinese, American, and Singaporean). She is from Honolulu, Hawaii. Lastly, Yoonchae ( Jeong Yoonchae ) is the maknae of the group and the only Korean member.

More about KATSEYE's upcoming activities

KATSEYE is now set to mark their official debut on June 28 with their first single. Following that, they will release a second single in July ahead of unveiling their first extended play in August.

Meanwhile, the members will also star in Netflix's original docuseries Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which is scheduled to premiere in Summer, 2024. In this documentary, the group is expected to provide an intimate look into their formation, training period, and how overall it created a new commentary for global K-pop.

Are you excited for KATSEYE’s debut?

ALSO READ: aespa’s Supernova sets record as first K-pop group song to be played at Dubai’s IMAGINE SHOW launch