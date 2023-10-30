HYBE and MBC end 4-year feud following BTS' annual music festival absence; promise to foster mutual growth

HYBE and MBC have recently ended their long overdue conflict and resolved all the differences shared by the two companies. Due to this conflict, the two companies in the South Korean entertainment industry put a halt on exchanging artists and content with each other. HYBE's chairman Bang Si Hyuk paid a visit to MBC headquarters today to meet with the largest television broadcaster's president.

MBC ends conflict with HYBE after four years

MBC's president Ahn Hyeong Joon invited HYBE's chairman Bang Si Hyuk as a gesture to apologise and have a meaningful dialogue. After an open and candid discussion between the two, HYBE and MBC decidedly put an end to the four-year-long conflict. MBC's president apologized for what went wrong in the past and for the outdated practices that followed.

Ahn Hyeong Joon shared that they firmly understand and agree with the need to establish a relationship between artists and broadcasting companies that befits the respectful status of K-pop. He further shared to improve the long-standing flawed production culture between the entertainment and broadcasting companies. Along with that he also vowed to foster an environment of mutual respect and consideration when it comes to content production.

Bang Si Hyuk also shared his deepest gratitude to MBC for apologizing sincerely and committing to work on improving K-pop artists' rights. He wished to kickstart a new era of a healthy content production environment across the entire domestic entertainment industry that goes beyond the two companies. Both of them vowed to foster a well-suited partnership for mutual growth.

How did this feud arise four years ago?

The said feud is known to have originated in 2019 when the K-pop group BTS instead of performing at the MBC's annual event MBC Music Festival had to go for an overseas schedule in the United States on the same day. The event was supposed to take place on December 31, 2019. Since all HYBE artists were unable to appear on MBC's Music Core show on each comeback.

