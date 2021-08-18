HYBE and Naver to collaborate for an original webtoon series centred around BTS and other artists

Good news for ARMY! On August 18, HYBE and Naver announced that they will be collaborating to create an original webtoon series centred around BTS to engage with readers worldwide. Naver Webtoon plans to create a webtoon with an original story, based on BTS and various other HYBE Labels artists.

However, this isn't the first time Naver webtoon has collaborated with BTS! In January 2019, Naver Webtoon released 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.0: Save Me', a webtoon that contained BTS' worldview. The upcoming webtoon project is expected to be on a much larger scale, as Naver Webtoon will be working with a roster of artists signed under HYBE, including BTS. It isn't decided what kind of story but it is speculated that it will revolve around the artists' growth or a fiction story with the artists as the main characters. The idea is to create engaging content that will appeal to a global market.

Meanwhile, BTS continues to make history on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart! Nearly five years after its release, Jungkook’s solo track 'Begin' has re-entered Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at number 1 for the week ending on August 21, making it the group’s 31st song to top the chart. BTS is now officially the first artist ever to top Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with 31 different songs, breaking their own record for the most number 1s achieved on the chart by any artist in history. Congratulations to BTS!

