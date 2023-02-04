HYBE and SM Entertainment release statements regarding fraudulent event mentioning SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and more

On February 3, an event which went by the name of Fest World Tour was supposed to visit Indonesia, Thailand, Korea and Malaysia, promising NCT DREAM , SEVENTEEN , ENHYPEN , WayV and MIRAE as the artist lineup. The event was later confirmed as fraudulent and SM Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment and Belift Lab released statements regarding mentioning groups under their company.

“It has come to our attention that an organization has mentioned our artists NCT DREAM and WayV, saying that they are participating in an event in Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

We wish to announce to the public that this information is misleading and incorrect. We would like to emphasize that our artists, NCT DREAM and WayV, will not be participating in that event.

We would like to ask the public not to respond to these schemes.”

PLEDIS Entertainment’s full statement:

"Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that an opening of an unlicensed tour infringing SEVENTEEN’s intellectual property has been announced online without our company’s authorization.

SEVENTEEN does not participate in this event. We advise CARATs to be extra cautious not to get adversely affected.

Event Name: FEST WORLD TOUR 2023

Event Region/Country: Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand

Please request for a refund to the event organizer immediately if you have already purchased tickets to the above event. Our company does not hold responsibility for any damages occurred by this event as it is an unauthorized event. We would also like to inform you that we will take legal actions against such illegal and unauthorized attempts that infringe artist IP. We will continue to protect our artists’ rights.

Thank you."

"Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

Any external event ENHYPEN participates is jointly announced by BELIFT LAB and the event organizers followed by discussions between both parties. Event organizers or hosts do not announce an event without an official announcement of ENHYPEN’s official channels. An unauthorized event that infringe ENHYPEN’s intellectual property has been announced online and we advise all ENGENEs not to be adversely affected.

We would also like to inform you that we will take legal actions against such illegal and unauthorized attempts that infringe artist IP.

We will continue to protect our artists’ rights.

Thank you."

