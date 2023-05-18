HYBE and YG Entertainment respond to BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s dating video in Paris

BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie’s dating rumors were further fuelled by a video that was shared by a photographer and a few fans who snapped photos of the stars hanging out together in Paris, France. Now the agencies of the two artists have finally commented on the possible romantic relationship between the globally popular singers.

V and Jennie’s dating rumors

The rumors returned to the internet after over a year since the speculations first began as V left from South Korea to attend a fashion event for the brand CELINE, of which he was announced as the global brand ambassador recently. BLACKPINK member Jennie is in the city to attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, making her debut on the red carpet. Photographer Amar Taoualit shared a video of the two stars and claimed that the stars were indeed V and Jennie, however, he did not confirm their relationship.

The alleged video showed two people holding hands as they hung out with their friends. The outfits in the videos coincided with the ones worn by V and Jennie, as they were snapped before their supposed meeting.

HYBE and YG Entertainment’s responses to V and Jennie’s video

After being reached out to by various media outlets, both BTS’ management agency HYBE and BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment shared similar comments. They did not confirm nor deny the relationship and said, “It is difficult to check [about the video]”.

Previously, YG Entertainment had shared a similar response to alleged photos of V and Jennie being spotted together in Jeju. The company had then commented that they had nothing to say about the matter.

While the divided response over the two stars’ dating rumors continues to float around the internet, there have been reports of the two sporting ‘couple items’ on multiple occasions. V and Jennie are both of a similar age, with the BLACKPINK member being only 17 days younger than the BTS member. With their common interests in singing and fashion, the two form a beautiful fan that the ‘Tae-nnie’ shippers have been happy to talk about.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 3 times BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were linked together or allegedly spotted on a date