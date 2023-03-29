HYBE artists BTS and NewJeans receive Platinum and Gold RIAJ certification in Japan

According to the Japan Record Association on March 29th, 'Permission to Dance', which was included in BTS' single 'Butter' released in July 2021, has been played more than 300 million times in cumulative play, and has been certified triple platinum (from 2023 February) was obtained. 'Permission to Dance', which received double platinum certification in January, added 100 million cumulative views in about a month, becoming BTS' third triple platinum work after 'Dynamite' and 'Butter'.

'Permission to Dance' is a lively and exciting dance-pop song with the message that 'you can dance as much as you want without permission. On July 24, 2021, this song, which ranked first on the US Billboard Main Single Chart Hot 100, is still loved by many. In addition, BTS' 'I'm Fine' from the repackage album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 'Answer'' released in August 2018 has been played more than 50 million times, winning gold Authentication was added. The Recording Association of Japan categorizes songs into Silver (30 million or more), Gold (50 million or more), Platinum (100 million or more), Diamond (500 million or more) according to the cumulative number of plays, and certifies them every month and announces them through the official website.

NewJeans received Gold certification for Ditto and Hype Boy as it crossed 50 million streams each. NewJeans' 'Attention' was played 200,562,682 times as of March 26th (local time). It is the fourth song in NewJeans’ history to reach 200 million streams, following Hype Boy, Ditto, and OMG. NewJeans has put 5 of the 6 songs released so far, including another title song 'Cookie', in the ranks of streaming in billions. Cumulative Spotify streaming of New Jeans' 6 songs has exceeded 1.1 billion (as of March 20). In fact, on the Spotify chart, New Jeans is consistently performing well. On the 'Global Weekly Top Songs' chart recently announced by Spotify (as of March 23), 'OMG' ranked 27th and 'Ditto' ranked 64th. The highest rankings of the two songs were 14th and 11th, respectively, and they are currently charting for 12 weeks and 14 weeks in a row.

