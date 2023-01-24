HYBE artists Lee Hyun and ex-NU’EST’s Baekho praise BTS’ Jin for his vocals and visuals in The Astronaut

On Lee Hyun’s show Hyunie TV featuring labelmate Baekho, they were giving out symbolic year-end awards to HYBE's artists and they gave Jin an amazing award- Separate and Together. Immediately, Baekho went on to praise Jin’s visuals and vocals and said he wished to be more like him. He talked about how Jin’s solo debut MV The Astronaut was different from the rest! Lee Hyun and Baekho:

Lee Hyun, at the time, joined the bandwagon and praised Jin for creating an emotional song that touched hearts. This coming from one of Jin’s mentors, we are sure he would be so happy hearing this. Lee Hyun further explained how the song is for his fans and it is like a comfort song before he left for his mandatory military enlistment. They still talk about his handsome looks that stand out in the MV as he displays different expressions! HYBE artists’ earlier interaction: A total of 36 artists gathered at the picnic of 'The Game Caterers' and HYBE, which started broadcasting on June 15th. From 'United Team' Lee Hyun, Baekho and Minhyun to SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM, they are captivating viewers by exuding 36 different charms. On this day's broadcast, all 36 of them challenge the random play dance together. Random Play Dance is a game where you dance to a random song. In this outing, everyone dances at the same time, but the person who moves wrong is eliminated.