HYBE asks US Court for help in locating defamatory X account that planned posts against BTS and LE SSERAFIM

BTS’ agency HYBE has been under fire recently because of the heated feud with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, chart manipulation, and NewJeans’ controversy.

Fans of BTS and LE SSERAFIM recently banded together, asking HYBDE to take more strict steps against people who are slandering the artists. Now, with the defamation case going on, HYBE asked the US court to help unmask the person behind the slanderous X (Twitter) account.

HYBE asks for the US court’s help to expose the person behind slandering X account that posted against BTS and LE SSERAFIM

On May 30, 2024, it was made public that HYBE had asked a US court to help and push the social media platform Twitter (now X) to reveal the identity of the defamatory account. This slandering account has been accused of slandering BTS and LE SSERAFIM and harassment; a court case has been filed by HYBE against this account.

The case was filed by HYBE on May 2, 2024, against the X account with the username @guiltyarchive with the Seoul Yongsan Police Station. This legal step was taken by the BTS agency after a flood of calls from the boy band's fans asking HYBE to protect the artists better amid the HYBE and ADOR feud.

The fans have been more than vocal online and offline, urging the label to take legal and strict steps against social media users who attack artists online and slander their names. Meanwhile, the person behind the defamatory account was not found out.

The posts that have been called out in the defamation case explicitly mention BTS and LE SSERAFIM. The request for help was made by HYBE to the San Francisco Division of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, where the headquarters of X (Twitter) is located.

New developments in HYBE vs Min Hee Jin

On May 30, 2024, the South Korean court gave a decision in favor of CEO Min Hee Jin passing her injunction stay. Doing so has prevented HYBE from removing her from the office.

HYBE, on the other hand, has announced that they will not vote in favor of removing Min Hee Jin as CEO; however, they will take subsequent steps within legal boundaries. Hence, it can be expected that the feud will still go on.

