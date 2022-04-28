HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk becomes first entertainment figure to receive honorary doctorate from SNU

On April 28, HYBE Corporation’s Chairman Bang Si Hyuk was awarded an honorary doctorate in Business Administration by Seoul National University at a ceremony. Earlier today, Seoul National University announced that HYBE founder and entrepreneur, Chairman Bang Si Hyuk, contributed to the growth of HYBE in becoming a global company, as well as to the expansion and innovation of the Korean culture and arts industry.

Chairman Bang Si Hyuk stated in an interview, that as he did not study business through a regular curriculum, he got to realise that the essence of a company is to survive and grow with a long-term vision plan, by experiencing failures and learning knowledge and lessons first-hand from the field of management itself. The Chairman further shared, in the context of the pandemic situation, “We just focused on strengthening the core and essence of the company and developing the power to move in the direction planned before the pandemic," and that fortunately, they were able to expand without boundaries.

With this, Chairman Bang Si Hyuk becomes the first individual from the entertainment industry and the field of pop culture, to be given an honorary degree from Seoul National University in recognition of his special contributions to academic development or improvement of culture. Notably, there have been only 112 people who have been awarded honorary doctorates by the university since 1948.

Then known as Big Hit Entertainment, HYBE Corporation was first established in 2005 by Chairman Bang Si Hyuk. The company currently has multiple subsidiaries that are collectively known as HYBE Labels, and is home to BTS, Lee Hyun, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and many other accomplished artists.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Seo Ye Ji stuns with eyes of assured vengeance in main poster for ‘Eve’