HYBE credits choreographer Kelly Sweeney for ILLIT's dance video months after plagiarism accusation

HYBE finally credited Kelly Sweeney for ILLIT's dance video. The group has been a hot topic for a while for multiple plagiarism accusations. The group made its debut in March 2024 and has since gained global fame with its catchy hits like Magnetic and My World. While their music has made an impact on the fans, the group's management has been a part of several controversies recently.

Choreographer Kelly Sweeney credited for ILLIT's dance video

A few months ago, choreographer Kelly Sweeney called out ILLIT's management and choreographer for copying her choreography step by step and not giving her credit. She took to Instagram and compared her original video to ILLIT's video which clearly showed the similarities in the steps. A few days ago, HYBE finally gave her the deserved credit.

In her original post, Kelly Sweeney wrote, 'It’s very frustrating to see people take your steps without any credit'. She furthered that she is flattered that their choreographer liked her so much as to learn it, change the song, and do it for their video, but it’s never okay to plagiarize and not give credit.

She has since edited the post and thanked for adding her to the credits. She also asked people to not hate on the ILLIT group members and explained that she had tagged them in her post for their management to see.

Advertisement

More about ILLIT

ILLIT is a K-pop girl group formed by Belift Lab which is a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation. The group came to be through the survival show R U Next? The five-member group includes Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha. They made their debut in March 2024 with their extended playlist Super Real Me which includes their title track Magnetic. The music video of Magnetic crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube on June 21.

Their release Magnetic quickly became a super hit and entered several global charts.

ALSO READ: Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ Jimin to drop MUSE, BLACKPINK’s Lisa confirms single ROCKSTAR, Sweet Home 3 trailer OUT