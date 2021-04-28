HYBE featured in TIME, GIDLE’s Last Dance video teaser & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 2. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

HYBE featured in the list of 100 Most Influential Companies by TIME

Today, TIME magazine released a full list of their first annual ‘TIME 100 Most Influential Companies’, and HYBE has made it to the upper echelons of the list. Battling with bigwigs such as Bumble, Roblox, and more, it is a historic moment for South Korea. The company has been listed among the likes of Disney, with every artist or band under it, being developed as multifaceted products with several avenues of commercial engagement with the global audience. Recently, HYBE purchased US-based group Ithaca Holdings and added stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to their roster. Check out the entire list of Most Influential Companies here.

Veteran Actress Cheon Jeong Ha from ‘Mouse’, ‘Flower of Evil’ passes away

Actress Cheon Jeong Ha passed away yesterday, on April 27, her family revealed. She had been struggling with low blood pressure, and the cause of death is thought to be a cardiac arrest. She passed away at 52 years of age. She had been acting in plays, movies, and dramas for 30 long years. She also played significant roles in ‘More Than Friends’, ‘Beyond Evil’ and many more projects. Her funeral was set up at a funeral home in Seoul National University Hospital. Our condolences to her family and friends.

DAY6’s Sungjin opens new Twitter account to keep in touch with fans during military service

Sungjin opened an account on Twitter in August 2019 and has since turned it into a meal recommendation account. He tweeted today to mark fellow member Wonpil’s birthday and recommended spicy fried chicken to the fans. He also started a new Twitter account to interact with fans while he’s on military service, saying that the other account’s ‘concept’ was too strong and different for this purpose. He has also verified this account by following it with the first one. The singer started his military service on March 8 of this year.

Check out his 'meal' account tweet:

오늘은 니가 좋아하는 매운후라이드 치킨으로 가보자아아아!!!

Todays menu is spicy fried chicken!!! Your favorite food right??? LGE!!! — 밥성진 (@DAY6_BOBSUNGJIN) April 28, 2021

And here is Sungjin's official first tweet on his new account:

내가 어떻게든 연락한다 했지 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 저 계정은 너무 컨셉충이라 이걸로 소통하자!!!ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 원필아 생일 축하한다 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ — 박성진 (@DAY6__SUNGJIN) April 28, 2021

(G)I-DLE releases new teaser for upcoming single track ‘Last Dance’

With their track ‘Last Dance’ releasing on April 29, the girl group has unveiled the second music video teaser. In this teaser, we can see ethereal lighting from fireflies, beautiful forests, and in the background of these, members dancing their feelings out in a dark room. With a groovy, mysterious, and magical vibe to it, the teaser is sure to have fans anticipate the track even more. Previously, a music video and concept photos have also been released to promote and showcase the album.

