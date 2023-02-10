HYBE, home to BTS, SEVENTEEN and more, becomes SM Ent.’s top shareholder after acquiring 14.8 percent shares

On February 10th, HYBE announced that it would acquire 14.8% of the shares held by Lee Soo Man , the major shareholder of SM, for 422.8 billion won. Lee Soo Man's stake is 18.46%, exceeding the 9.05% secured by Kakao on February 7th. HYBE announced that it would also take a tender offer for shares held by minority shareholders of SM.

The conflict between SM and Lee Soo Man accelerated after SM announced the new vision 'SM 3.0' on the 3rd. Among them, on February 7th, a strategic partnership between SM, Kakao, and Kakao Enter was announced, and Kakao took a 9.05% stake in SM. after. Through his legal representative, Law Firm Hwawoo, Lee Soo Man argued that SM's board of directors' actions were an 'illegal attempt', saying, "SM's issuance of new shares and convertible bonds to secure Kakao shares is an illegal act." It also revealed its position, “We plan to hold all legal responsibilities, both civil and criminal, against the directors who agreed to the illegal resolution.”

On the 9th, speculation was reported that Hive, led by Chairman Bang Si Hyuk, would stand on Lee Soo Man's side. In this regard, HYBE said in an inquiry announcement, “We are continuously reviewing matters related to the acquisition of shares, such as the tender offer for shares in SM Entertainment,” and “nothing has been confirmed at this time.” However, the next day, today (10th), Hive's acquisition of SM was made official.

SM CEOs’ opposition:

On February 10th, SM Co-CEOs Seong Soo Lee and CEO Tak Young Jun said in a statement from the co-CEOs and executives (25 people in senior positions above the head of the center) regarding the application for provisional injunction by the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment and the rumor of taking over HYBE, 'We oppose the external hostile merger and acquisition. The strategic alliance with Kakao is based on the company's decision to accelerate the implementation of the SM 3.0 strategy and has nothing to do with the management dispute claimed by the largest shareholder. SM opposes privatization by a specific shareholder/group, and will do its best to establish a sound and transparent governance structure and protect shareholder rights’.

