HYBE India marks first step in country, launches official social media accounts with special BTS-related follow

HYBE has arrived in India! After a lot of wait, the Korean entertainment giant has officially launched in the South Asian country, and their most-awaited first call to the nation is nothing less than a miracle for the fans. The surprise came through on November 3, when an X account and an Instagram handle suddenly appeared with a “Namaste India” message. HYBE India has kick-started its journey in the country with a social media appearance and hinted at more coming in the future.

HYBE takes first steps in India

The familiar yellow and black label of HYBE was seen on the display photo of the two social media handles called HYBE India. Moreover, their messaging was clear: a hello to the country in a regional language and what awaited the fans. The X account soon became a trend and reached the top news mere hours after the announcement.

The X account followed its fellow companies from the multi-label system, including Source Music, YX Labels (Japan subsidiary), HYBE Latin America, ADOR, KOZ Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, BELIFT LAB, and BIGHIT MUSIC, alongside its fan communication platform Weverse, merch account HYBE Merch, and its exhibition brand HYBE INSIGHT.

Moreover, the Instagram account of the K-pop leader followed only 4 others: Weverse, HYBE Merch, HYBE Latin America, and BIGHIT Exhibition, with the last one being a special BTS exhibition details account.

It is important to note that the Indian subsidiary of the Korean label is only the 5th of its kind, with an office situated in Mumbai. After previously launching its side arms in the United States, Japan, China, and Latin America, India has been targeted as the next big entertainment market for the agency to bring its artist system to. Fans have long been excited about the Mumbai-based office of the company, with attention being paid to possible local acts being honed under the HYBE leadership, standards, and format, absorption of the Indian culture into the K-pop realm, and possible promotions from its impressive roster of artists.

Other benefits, including affordable merchandising, job opportunities, tours and concerts by industry favorites, commercial exposure for HYBE artists, brand collaborations, and more, are being paid attention to.

