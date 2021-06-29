HYBE issues official update on legal action they intend to take against malicious commenters on SNS platforms

HYBE has released a statement about its legal response to malicious commenters and other individuals attacking its artists. Read on to find out.

Any K-pop agency will tell you that tackling malicious commenters and haters is the most demanding aspect of the job! For the overwhelming amount of love they get from fans and supporters, they also have to deal with the flip side of it - the negativity and perpetrators of the toxicity! On June 29, HYBE, agency to BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, NU'EST and SEVENTEEN shared a detailed statement on the legal action they intend to take against malicious commenters and haters who spread negativity on SNS platforms.

They first assured fans that they regularly initiate legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to their artists, including ill-intentioned criticism, the spread of groundless information, personal attacks and defamation. They stated that have filed criminal complaints for defamation (based on Korean law) against haters who engaged in repeated posting or spreading malicious replies and writings exceeding the boundaries of socially acceptable expression of opinions on online communities, blogs and social media.

They further clarified that they haven't spared anonymous posters either who might think they can escape scout free! They assured fans that they performed real-time monitoring to collect and deliver the contents of such postings to law enforcement agencies. They clarified that since the matter is still sub judice, they cannot share any information on that. However, any individual found guilty of misleading the law will have to deal with a stronger response.

In the end, they also requested fans to submit information regarding their artists via HYBE's legal hotlines. They finally thanked fans for showing love and support to HYBE's artists and promised to continue supporting the rights of the artists.

