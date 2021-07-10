HYBE labelmates BTS & SEVENTEEN lead Boy Group Brand Reputation rankings for July

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups! Read on to find out.

Permission To Dance? Well, BTS' consecutive winning streak certainly gives us the Permission To Dance! On July 10, The Korean Business Research Institute revealed this month's brand reputation rankings for male idol groups. No prizes for guessing, the Bangtan Boys topped the list for the 38th consecutive month, scoring a brand reputation index of 14,995,148 for July.

High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included 'Billboard,' 'Butter,' and 'Hot 100' a solid proof of the septet's unmatchable success as 'Butter' continued its number one streak for the sixth consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their highest-ranking related terms included 'release,' 'record,' and 'surpass, ' words that are synonymous with the group's success! BTS' labelmate and the very talented, SEVENTEEN snagged the second spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,220,613, marking a 17.53 percent increase in their score since last month.

The 13 member group made a stellar comeback with a charming pop album, 'Your Choice' and its title track, 'Ready To Love' last month. Meanwhile, 2PM came in at third place for July after seeing a staggering 243.44 percent rise in their brand reputation index since June. The group earned a total index of 3,557,369 for July. The group made a powerful comeback with their new album, 'MUST' and its title track, 'Make It'! Congratulations!

