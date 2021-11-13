HYBE labelmates BTS & SEVENTEEN take top spots for November Boy group brand reputation rankings

BTS topped the list for the 42nd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 5,955,484. SEVENTEEN rose to second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,129,843, marking a 45.14 percent rise in their score since October. Meanwhile, NCT took third place on the list with a brand reputation index of 3,671,377 for November.

High-ranking phrases in the BTS’ keyword analysis included 'HYBE', 'concert' and 'ARMY,' referring to their recent online concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE: ON STAGE'. While their highest-ranking related terms included 'surpass,' 'perform,' and 'boycott.' BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 63.59 percent positive reactions. The complete list includes - BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT, EXO, THE BOYZ, ASTRO, SHINee, 2 AM, ENHYPEN, MONSTA X.

Meanwhile, BTS and Coldplay’s 'My Universe' is enjoying an impressive run on the United Kingdom’s Official Charts! Nearly two months after its release, BTS and Coldplay’s collab single 'My Universe' is still going strong on the Official Charts, which are widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts. In its seventh consecutive week on the Official Singles Chart, 'My Universe' climbed back up to number 12. After debuting at number 3 in October, the single charted at number 13 last week.

