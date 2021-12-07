HYBE labelmates TOMORROW X TOGETHER & ENHYPEN to share the stage for 2021 KBS Gayo Festival

During the upcoming '2021, KBS Gayo Festival' taking place next week on December 17, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN will share stage and perform a medley of K-Pop boy group hits! They will perform songs by 8 legendary K-Pop boy group sunbae (senior) artists, beginning with H.O.T and ending with BTS.

Also, in a fresh development, it is confirmed that TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN are slated to perform at the 2022 Weverse Con [New Era] will be held at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on December 31 at KINTEX Hall. The concert will be held with an offline audience but will also be streamed online for fans around the world.

Also, according to many media reports on December 6, ENHYPEN will release a new album in January 2022. Currently, they are working hard to achieve a high level of perfection for the album. It is the first time in about three months that ENHYPEN is making a comeback since the first full-length album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' was released in October.

The '2021 KBS Gayo Festival', hosted by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Seolhyun, and SF9's Rowoon, will kick off on December 17 at 8:30 pm KST (5 pm IST). Look forward to performances by Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Kang Daniel, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, aespa, and more!

