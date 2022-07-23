HYBE Labels & ADOR’s new girl group ‘NewJeans’ debuts with interesting new MVs for ‘Attention’ & ‘Hype Boy’

On July 21 and 22, HYBE Labels released the first MV ‘Attention’ for NewJeans and we fell in love with the charismatic members already. The song has an early 2000s pop sound merged with a synth instrumental. The song shows the members enjoying the attention they get from the opposite sex as they continue to enjoy life and grow up to be adults.

The five members freely roamed the streets and performed group dances on the green grass, exuding the pure and natural charm of teenagers to their heart's content. The members' natural styling and sophisticated visuals raised expectations for upcoming music and performances. NewJeans' debut album contains 4 songs including 'Attention', 'Hype Boy', 'Cookie', and 'Hurt', of which 3 are triple title songs. All four songs were made into music videos.

ADOR said, "We are expected to present a new paradigm in the K-pop market with the content release order, release schedule, and overwhelming content that breaks the existing formula." The fact that the member names are opened after the music video of the title song is released is also a different factor. The sound source of NewJeans' debut album will be released on August 1st, and the official album will be released on August 8th.

NewJeans released the music video for the second title song 'Hype Boy' of the first EP 'New Jeans' on YouTube on July 23rd. It features a sound that combines Moombahton and ElectroPop and a unique pre-chorus. Domestic DJ and producer Lee Oh Gong (250) and Swedish composer Ylva Dimberg participated in the composition.NewJeans member HANNI is on the list of lyricists, drawing attention.ADIR introduced that the individual singing of the members stands out for each part.

