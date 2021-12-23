HYBE LABELS’ Bang Si Hyuk, SM Ent’s Lee Soo Man, Parasite’s Bong Joon Ho & more land on Variety500 list

On December 21, Variety announced its annual Variety500 list which is a roundup of that year’s global leaders in the entertainment industry. The fifth edition of the said listing, has internationally acclaimed business leaders who have made quite the name for themselves in 2021.

South Korean biggies like Bang Si Hyuk, Lee Soo Man, Bong Joon Ho and Miky Lee have found themselves added on the revered index compiling media industry business leaders from all over the world.

Bang Si Hyuk aka Hitman Bang PD, who is the chairman of HYBE LABELS marks his second consecutive year on the Variety500 list. Just a few weeks ago he was also named under the Bloomberg 50 list alongside ‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong Hyuk, both of whom have seen an exceptionally successful year so far.

SM Entertainment’s Executive Producer and founder Lee Soo Man found his name on the index once again, making a record of its own, by being the only Korean national to do so for 5 consecutive years.

Famed director Bong Joon Ho who has worked on massively loved projects like ‘Parasite’, ‘Snowpiercer’, ‘Okja’, etc. was also on Variety500 for his second year. CJ Group vice chairwoman Miky Lee also continued her second year on the list. Meanwhile, lead actor of the critically favored movie ‘Minari’, American actor and producer Steven Yeun made his debut on the index.

