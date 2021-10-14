HYBE LABELS clarifies BTS’ V’s dating rumours with THIS known personality

On October 13, BTS member V attended the ‘Korea International Art Fair 2021’ VVIP Preview event that opened up at Seoul's COEX. After dating rumours spread on online communities between V and the daughter of Paradise Group’s President, Phillip Jeon, his agency stated that V is acquaintances with the family of the Chairman.

Following V’s appearance at the VVIP event, eagle-eyed people spotted him hanging out with the family of the Paradise Group’s President and began speculating about the relationship. Paradise Group’s President Phillip Jeon, his wife, Chairman Choi Yoon Jung and their daughter were said to be present at the opening.

The other attendees also claimed that the signature bracelet worn by V has been designed by the lady in question, further solidifying the dating rumours. HYBE LABELS’ statement reads, “The family of Chairman Choi Yoon Jung and V are just acquaintances” leaving no room for speculation that the dating rumours are untrue.

Multiple people spotted the handsome singer making his way onto the event even though he was wearing a mask and was recognised immediately. Snapping away, he was captured in their cameras as rumours were rife about his connection to Paradise Group’s President’s family. While this was the case, other fans also noted that the singer’s mere appearance is causing such a stir which is not right for the artist and the lady’s social image.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ soulmates Jimin and V break multiple records with THESE solo songs