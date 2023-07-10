HYBE LABELS issues apology as staff members accused of sexually harassing fans at &TEAM's signing event

HYBE LABELS faces backlash for the staff members' inappropriate frisking at &TEAM's fan sign event. HYBE LABELS JAPAN's boy group &TEAM held their fan meeting in Seoul where the fans' were checked by the staff members or security guards to see if they have any electronic devices. However, fans complained that this was not usual checking and they felt sexually violated during the process. BTS' HYBE LABELS issued an apology explaining why the security guards had to check fans.

We would like to apologize to the fans who attended &TEAM's face-to-face fan sign event on July 8, regarding the security body check by the female staff members. Fan signing events are a place for one on one conversations between artists and fans, to prevent leaked recordings that will embarrass both artists and the fans, carrying equipment that can be used for recording and filming is strictly prohibited. Meanwhile, many fans were actively cooperating. However on July 8, many cases of fans carrying such equipment on their body took place and the female security guards had to conduct a security body check, which caused displeasure to fans who were happily attending the event.No matter how much it is for security reasons, we are fully aware that it cannot be done on the grounds of making fans uncomfortable. We sincerely apologize that this has happened at the event site. In the future, we will prepare in better ways such as contact-free methods for security purposes, so that you can participate in the fan signing events with artists in a more comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere.”

Security guards checked the underwear of fans

&TEAM held a fan sign event on July 8 in Seoul, the meeting was face-to-face, in-person. According to the fans who attended the event, &TEAM's security guards inappropriately touched the fans in the name of safety protocols. Fans took to online communities and Twitter to address the issues they faced during the event as some claim to have been sexually harassed during the checking process.

One of the &TEAM fans said that the security team checked their clothing to make sure they were carrying any electronic devices like watches to record the event. However, it did not stop with simple skimming. Fans said that the security guards poked them here and there and that it was close to sexual molestation. Fans also said that their clothes were lifted and their breasts were touched and pressed hard while people (staff members) were coming in and going out of the room. This incident has caused many fans distress and especially fans who went through the checking process, as their human rights were violated.

