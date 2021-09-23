HYBE Labels makes an official statement regarding Miyawaki Sakura joining Source Music‘s new girl group

In response to intense speculation regarding former IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura joining Source Music's new girl group, a HYBE representative simply stated that they cannot confirm details about Miyawaki Sakura joining HYBE and Source Music‘s upcoming girl group and requested the media for their understanding.

Earlier in the day, according to an exclusive report by 'Star News' on September 23, former IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura finalized her exclusive contract with Source Music, under HYBE Labels. Previously, it was reported that Miyawaki Sakura was recruited by HYBE Labels to debut in a permanent Korean girl group. In response to the rumours, HYBE Labels maintained a neutral stance and declined from making any official comment. Then, back on August 27, Miyawaki Sakura was seen returning to South Korea for the first time since IZ*ONE's disbandment, allegedly escorted by the same security team which manages BTS. A report by Star News firmly states that Miyawaki Sakura has formally signed an exclusive contract with Source Music, after handling various issues related to the idol's copyright claims by her Japanese agency.

Meanwhile, another former IZ*ONE member, Kim Chae Won, is said to have signed a contract with Source Music recently, to debut in the same new girl group as Miyawaki Sakura. Former Produce 48 contestant Heo Yun Jin, a trainee at Pledis Entertainment, has likewise been transferred to Source Music as a strong candidate for the upcoming girl group as well.

In addition to that, Kim Minju‘s addition to the group is currently foggy at best, with reports that she would prefer promoting as an actress instead. Source Music’s girl group is planning to have six members - three former IZ*ONE members and three trainees! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

