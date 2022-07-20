HYBE Labels officially terminates Kim Garam’s contract; Singer exits LE SSERAFIM

On July 20th, HYBE Labels/Source Music announced, "We have decided to terminate our exclusive contract with Kim Garam," and added, "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to fans and many others due to the controversy over Kim Garam."

The agency said that in the future, LE SSERAFIM will be active as a five-member group without Kim Garam, and added, "We will do our best to support LE SSERAFIM so that they can show continuous growth as artists."

Kim Garam was first caught up in allegations of school violence in April, before her debut as LE SSERAFIM. At the time, the agency announced that it was a false fact and foreshadowed legal action against the allegation of school violence, which began with an online community revelation, while Person A, who claimed to be the victim, also appointed an attorney, while claiming that Kim Garam did many things during school, making the case take a new turn.

In the end, after Kim Garam was removed from the activities of LE SSERAFIM, the group continued its activities as a five-member group.

The following is the full text of HYBE Labels/Source Music's official position.

“Hello.

This is HYBE Labels/Source Music.

We would like to tell you about LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam's whereabouts and LE SSERAFIM's future activities. We have decided to terminate our exclusive contract with Kim Garam.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to fans and many others due to the controversy over Kim Garam.

In the future, LE SSERAFIM will be active in a 5-member group. We will do our best to support LE SSERAFIM so that they can continue to grow as artists.

thank you”

