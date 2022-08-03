HYBE Labels/ADOR’s new group NewJeans’ self titled debut EP tops iTunes Charts worldwide

NewJeans released their debut album 'NewJeans' at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on August 1st. This album contains a total of 4 songs including the triple title songs 'Attention', 'Hype Boy', 'Cookie' and the b-side song 'Hurt'. 'Attention', 'Hype Boy' and 'Cookie' entered Melon's real-time chart at No. 20, No. 32, and No. 71, respectively.

In particular, the performance of 'Attention' is the highest among the rankings that entered the Melon real-time chart of the debut song of a girl group released in the past three years. The song steadily climbed the rankings after its first entry and landed at number 9 on August 2nd. NewJeans started to line up all 4 songs on their debut album to rank 1st to 4th on the Bugs real-time chart. In the Genie real-time chart, it succeeded in charting all songs, and in particular, 'Attention' entered the 18th place and was named at the top of the chart.

'Attention' and 'Hype Boy' took first and second places side by side on the Vibe domestic chart, and they maintained the rankings on August 2nd. As such, NewJeans proved both popularity and topicality by occupying the domestic charts at the same time as the release of the sound source. On the other hand, NewJeans is a new girl group from ADOR, led by CEO Min Hee Jin. They drew attention with a special promotion that boldly omitted the teasing stage, and announced the appearance of a 'game changer' that will change the K-pop girl group market by releasing the sound source of their debut album 'NewJeans' on August 1st.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.