HYBE mentions India as one of its leading global K-pop positionings; Fans wonder if business expansion planned

HYBE has officially taken over 14.8 per cent of the stake in SM Entertainment , as sold by the company’s founder and former chief producer Lee Soo Man to them, in a shocking turn of events. The same has previously been denounced by the employees and residing CEO Chris Lee in detailed notices and videos, calling the move a hostile takeover. On February 22, tailing multiple rounds of speculation, HYBE CEO Park Jiwon shared a detailed open letter to the stakeholders of SM Entertainment addressing the concerns and announcing their plans.

While the media giant spoke about taking over certain shares of SM Entertainment and successfully becoming the largest shareholder, it mentioned how HYBE has established a leading position in the global K-pop scene in the United States, South America and India as opposed to SM Entertainment’s ‘wealth of experience’ in China, Japan and Southeast Asia. With this statement, the company has not only acknowledged its rival’s undeniable and long-running influence in countries like China and Japan but also ensured to flaunt its capture of the K-pop scene in the Americas.

HYBE talking about India

At the same time, Indian fans were surprised to see the name of their country as one the leading markets that the corporation talked about. While it is no secret that K-pop has become a frontrunner in music consumption in India, it is imperative to note that not a lot of attention has been paid to the South Asian country by the K-pop management labels, failing to recognise its massive potential so far.

The lack of K-pop album availability, major promotions, merchandise stores and the massive hurdles presented by international shipping, have become the primary source of dissuasion that the desi fans have been subjected to over the many years. And while the interest is slowly getting recognised ensuring projects like Jackson Wang’s visit to Lollapalooza India, Sriya Lenka and team BLACKSWAN’s invite to the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup and more see the light of the day, it is nowhere close to what the Indian audience hopes to see.

Will HYBE’s acquisition of Lee Soo Man’s shares of SM Entertainment change the K-pop scene in India? We can only wait and watch.