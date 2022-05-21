HYBE official responds to LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Garam’s school violence punishment as more details pop up

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF BULLYING

On May 21, a representative of media giant HYBE spoke to news outlets clarifying their stand on the degree of punishment received by LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Garam during the first year of her middle school in 2018. Earlier, HYBE and Source Music released a joint statement detailing their side of the story where they had mentioned that there was no physical violence by Kim Garam during an incident when her school’s violence committee was set up to review the matter. She was given a degree 5 (from 1 to 9) and asked to attend six hours of educational lessons on school violence.

The degree of her punishment came under scrutiny after the statement as the agency claimed that no physical violence was involved. According to the official, Kim Garam was given level 5 punishment because the committee does not involve a legal court and is instead made up of faculty members of the school. They claim that any of such cases differ in opinion based on the school, region, and presider of the committee. During the incident, Kim Garam’s mother accepted the decision and did not appeal it because she thought it to be the best for her daughter.

On the other hand, more people have come up to add details to Kim Garam’s alleged bad behavior. Some claim that they saw her cursing at people and getting involved in school bullying. Another rumor floating around the internet claims that a director from the company paid a visit to the school.

Following LE SSERAFIM’s debut on May 2, there have been many developments to the case of allegations against Kim Garam. In light of both the parties’ recent statements, it was announced that she will be taking a break from promotions while the girl group will continue to promote as a five-piece.

