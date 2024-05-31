ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin won the injunction against HYBE, which prevents the latter from taking part in the shareholder’s meeting to be held. However, the conglomerate has plans of its own and replaced two major executives from the label, the deputy and in-house director with three new executives which can lead to drastic changes in the company.

HYBE dismisses ADOR's executives and appoints new directors

On May 31, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that HYBE has employed three new executives in ADOR following the injunction legal battle with the label. CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer) Kim Joo Young, CSO (Chief Strategy Officer) Jae Sang Lee, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kyeong Jun Lee are the three new internal directors who have been employed by HYBE to be part of ADOR’s board of members. Vice President Shin and Director Kim, who were the existing executives in ADOR and on Min Hee Jin’s side have been dismissed.

Previously, HYBE submitted an application to the court seeking permission to hold a special shareholders' meeting to dismiss ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin from the company. In response, Min Hee Jin filed for a provisional injunction to prevent HYBE from exercising its voting rights. On the 30th, the court upheld Min Hee Jin's request for a provisional injunction, maintaining her position as CEO.

However, HYBE has responded to the ruling that they respect the decision made by the court and will stand by it. The company will not be exercising its right to dismiss Min Hee Jin from the CEO position. They also added that the CEO has been plotting against HYBE to weaken their control in ADOR and force them to sell the shares which will give her full control of the label.

More about HYBE and ADOR's conflict

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR started when the former conducted an audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the CEO position. However, Min Hee Jin denies the accusations and argues that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT.

