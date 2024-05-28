HYBE reportedly restricts NewJeans How Sweet music video in 14 countries; company denies allegations

The music video for How Sweet by NewJeans reportedly faced restrictions in 14 countries, according to claims made against HYBE. However, HYBE has refuted these allegations, stating that they did not restrict the video in any of the mentioned countries on YouTube.

How Sweet marks the second single album released by NewJeans, hitting the shelves on May 24, 2024, at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST. The album's title track, also named How Sweet, takes the lead in showcasing the band's latest musical offering.

HYBE reportedly restricted NewJeans’ How Sweet music video

In the midst of the ongoing feud between HYBE and ADOR, HYBE is under fire for its mistreatment of NewJeans. Fans of the group are now accusing the label of attempting to undermine NewJeans' latest comeback, adding to the mounting backlash against HYBE.

On May 26, fans of NewJeans discovered that the music video for How Sweet had been age-restricted on YouTube. The group's fandom called as Bunnies promptly pointed fingers at HYBE, which is embroiled in a heated feud with NewJeans' label ADOR, alleging that HYBE imposed both age and country restrictions on the video.

NewJeans has found themselves at the forefront of recent attention due to the escalating legal dispute between parent company HYBE and their agency ADOR, which commenced on April 22 of this year. The conflict was sparked by HYBE's decision to launch an audit targeting ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. HYBE has leveled accusations against ADOR's management, alleging a scheme to seize full control of the sub-label, as well as the unauthorized sharing of confidential data with external parties, and efforts to damage the reputation of HYBE and its artists.

HYBE responds to accusations

HYBE has refuted allegations suggesting the restriction of NewJeans' How Sweet music video in 14 different countries on YouTube. On May 27, the company also addressed claims of age-restricting the video. Previously, HYBE faced accusations of implementing both age and country restrictions on NewJeans' latest release.

Previously, numerous people reported difficulties accessing the music video, attributing it to restrictions. HYBE clarified to media outlet Ilgan Sports that the imposition of age restrictions is not within their control during the upload process. Instead, it is determined by YouTube independently. HYBE has since reached out to YouTube, seeking clarification on why the video was restricted and urging for a resolution to the issue.

