HYBE reveals plans to partially fund BTS’ Busan concert in October for World EXPO 2030

HYBE and in extension BTS have clarified rumors surrounding the controversy of funding for BTS’ concert in Busan in October. Recently, when the tickets for the concert went live, it was reported that all of them were sold out in a matter of minutes, once again proving the global stardom of the septet. However, concerns were earlier raised for the desired location for such a large capacity of people and hence the venue was changed from Ilgwang Special Stage to Busan Asiad Main Stadium. Even after all that, the chatter around the costs of the concert did not die down and HYBE has now clarified the rumors in a new statement.

HYBE has emphasized that a large portion of the expenses will be covered by corporate sponsors, online streaming advertisements, THE CITY subsidiary enterprise, etc. They have further revealed that the rest will be covered by the company itself. Furthermore, BTS will not be charging any performance fees to honor their wish of always wanting to do a free concert for their fans.