HYBE reveals plans to partially fund BTS’ Busan concert in October for World EXPO 2030
BTS will be heralding their duties as the public relations ambassadors of the event.
HYBE and in extension BTS have clarified rumors surrounding the controversy of funding for BTS’ concert in Busan in October. Recently, when the tickets for the concert went live, it was reported that all of them were sold out in a matter of minutes, once again proving the global stardom of the septet. However, concerns were earlier raised for the desired location for such a large capacity of people and hence the venue was changed from Ilgwang Special Stage to Busan Asiad Main Stadium. Even after all that, the chatter around the costs of the concert did not die down and HYBE has now clarified the rumors in a new statement.
HYBE has emphasized that a large portion of the expenses will be covered by corporate sponsors, online streaming advertisements, THE CITY subsidiary enterprise, etc. They have further revealed that the rest will be covered by the company itself. Furthermore, BTS will not be charging any performance fees to honor their wish of always wanting to do a free concert for their fans.
In their statement, HYBE has mentioned how even in the past, while working on projects involving the nation’s interest BTS has not considered the cost as it was the taxpayers’ money and has instead focused on providing high quality results. They added that HYBE and BTS take pride in contributing to the nation. They will not compromise on the quality and take all efforts possible to ensure that the Busan concert will become a meaningful factor in turning the bid for the 2030 World EXPO in favor of Busan.
