HYBE’s new launch reveal of SEVENTEEN’s merch faces flak from CARATs for being ‘cheap’ & ‘super low quality’

Check out the latest merch of SEVENTEEN by HYBE and the reasons why fans don't seem to like it, here.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: June 27, 2021 03:48 pm
SEVENTEEN Your Choice concept photo SEVENTEEN's concept photo for album Your Choice.
SEVENTEEN’s latest comeback ‘Your Choice’ has fans all excited as they once again witnessed the incredible talent of the self-producing idol group. The title track ‘Ready to Love’ soared to No. 1 on Genie’s real time chart and the album sold 1.3 million copies in the first week, making SEVENTEEN the only group in 2021 so far to achieve this feat! While the promotions for the comeback are in full swing, the group’s agency recently released some new merch, leaving the majority of fans upset. 

 

On June 23, HYBE released a video introducing SEVENTEEN’s new merch - bracelets. These bracelets have a colourful pixel concept with the individual members’ names written on individual bands. The merch is designed with the collaboration of AQUA WAVE and has the colourful stripes behind the names, which should be noted, is written in white, making it difficult to read. Fans expressed their disappointment saying that it looks ‘low quality’ and some even saying that it looks straight out of a ‘kindergarten art project’. They also noticed that SEVENTEEN’s official colours, Rose Quartz and Serenity, were not used at all.

 

Check out the merch released by HYBE below: 

 

 

Many fans also posted about the merch made by members themselves and compared it with the ‘multi-billion dollar company’, stating that the former merch is far better. They posted images of bracelets designed by Mingyu for the 2018 CARATLAND event to compare it with the merch. 

 

Take a look at fans’ reactions below: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also Read: SEVENTEEN members announce 5th online & offline fan meeting titled CARAT LAND; To be held on THESE dates

 

What do you think about the new SEVENTEEN merch? Tell us in the comments below!

 

Credits :SEVENTEEN Twitter

