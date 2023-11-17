HYBE says BTS did NOT sell off shares; Clarifies stance on shareholder contract with Bang Si Hyuk

BTS members' shares were under scrutiny as it was reported that the group decided to sell off all their HYBE stocks and Bang Si Hyuk had joined them by letting go of 6.65 percent of his shares of his own. The company made a statement regarding this incident, clarifying that the shares were not sold.

BTS' members and Bang Si Hyuk's shareholder contracts terminated

After the reports of BTS members and Bang Si Hyuk selling their stocks circulated, HYBE shed light on the matter and clarified that BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had not put their stocks with HYBE up for sale in September. They explained that the idols and their special contract with Bang Si Hyuk for the stocks came to an end. They added that due to the termination of the shareholder contract, BTS members are no longer considered special parties. In their previous contract, the members were under individual shareholder contracts with Chairman Bang Si Hyuk which prevented them from voting and allowed only the founder of the label to vote.

The previous contract became null and void when the global K-pop sensations renewed their contract. In the future, it is expected that all seven members will exercise their voting rights as shareholders.

Bang Si Hyuk is the founder of HYBE Corporation and owns the biggest stake in the company. The producer and chairman recently entered Billboard’s list of the richest in the global music industry. Being one of the top players in the scene, Billboard stated that Bang Si Hyuk has 31.8% ownership over HYBE’s stakes which are equivalent to 2.54 billion USD. He was placed at the 3rd position on the list following Spotify co-founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon.

BTS' member's recent activities

BTS member Jungkook released his first album as a soloist GOLDEN on November 3 along with the music video for the title track Standing Next to You. The idol also performed at the iconic TSX stage in Times Square, New York. The maknae is preparing for his debut solo concert, GOLDEN: Live On Stage which is scheduled for November 20 in Seoul and will also be live-streamed.

Previously, V had also made his debut as a soloist in September with Layover and RM released his album Indigo in December 2022.

Members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are currently under mandatory military service and are fulfilling their duties.

