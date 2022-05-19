HYBE & Source Music respond to LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Garam’s alleged bullying victim’s statement

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF BULLYING, SUICIDE, ANXIETY

Earlier on May 19, the alleged victim (henceforth referred to as “A”) of LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Garam’s bullying released a lengthy statement through a law firm. The statement asserted that “A” had indeed been bullied by Kim Garam while in middle school, and that HYBE’s statement calling Kim Garam the victim and not the perpetrator had resulted in “A” receiving online harassment and experiencing extreme anxiety and fear.

The statement by the law firm representing “A” also elaborates that as HYBE did not retract their earlier stand, and Kim Garam continued promoting as a member of LE SSERAFIM, it lead to “A” being unable to endure the anxiety and fear, and eventually attempting to take her own life.

In response to this, HYBE and Source Music have released a statement noting that the law firm representing “A” released a unilateral point of view, despite a number of minors being involved in the matter. They further asked journalists to refrain from reporting on the basis of one-sided arguments and shared that HYBE and Source Music will clarify and release their position post their review of the law firm’s claims.

This controversy began on April 5, when Kim Garam was first revealed as a member of the then-upcoming girl group, LE SSERAFIM. The same day, claims started circulating on online communities that Kim Garam was involved in school violence. At the time, HYBE released a statement sharing that it had been confirmed through a third-party that Kim Garam was in fact a victim of school bullying (including malicious rumours and cyberbullying), during her time in middle school. At the same time, HYBE had announced its intention of taking legal action without any settlement or leniency, due to the allegations being raised containing defamation of character against a minor before her debut as a celebrity.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

