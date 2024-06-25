HYBE tightens security around NewJeans' Japan concert after knife threat; police investigation underway

NewJeans received a death threat during a recent concert as a person brought a knife at the show and posted a picture with it. The incident has raised many safety concerns for the idols, fans and the people involved with the event. HYBE Corporation made an official statement regarding the situation and measures which are underway for their upcoming concerts.

HYBE assures better safety procedures after NewJeans receives death threats

On June 24, a person entered NewJeans' concert with a knife and posted a picture with it on an online community. They wrote 'When I get off the NewJeans van, I will let you go one by one.' Fans reported this post and it received a lot of attention following which HYBE released a statement.

They revealed that they are currently preparing for enhanced safety measures with a Japanese performance agency as NewJeans is currently in the country and preparing for their Japanese debut. They also further reassured that the police are investigating the matter in South Korea, and they are actively cooperating with the investigation. The company reconfirmed that they are making efforts to ensure that artists can engage in activities safely.

More about NewJeans

The five-membered group includes members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their debut in July 2022 with its hit Attention. Since then, they have released multiple hits like Hype Boy and Super Shy which went viral on the internet and amongst the public.

NewJeans achieved a significant feat at the Mnet Asia Music Awards as the rookie group took home two grand prizes, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year in 2023. Additionally, they also became the first girl group in 12 years to win the Artist of the Year.

On June 27, the group will hold a fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome in Japan and officially debut in Japan.

In recent times, the group has been embroiled in controversy as the feud between ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE continues. Despite the ongoing circumstances, NewJeans has been going strong and achieving new heights with their music.

