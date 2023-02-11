HYBE to take an additional 25 percent of SM Entertainment shares for 900 million USD? Find Out

HYBE is looking to acquire an additional 25 percent of SM Entertainment which will bring the shares up to 40 percent. HYBE, the agency of BTS, announced on February 10th that it would acquire most of the shares of former executive producer Lee Soo Man, the largest shareholder of rival SM Entertainment.

If this deal is concluded, a super-large entertainment company with K-pop representative groups such as BTS, EXO, Seventeen, and NCT will be born. HYBE announced on the same day that it would acquire a 14.8% stake (3,523,420 shares) from former general manager Lee Soo Man for 422.8 billion won. The expected acquisition date is March 6th. Lee, who had an 18.46% stake, will be reduced to the 3% level. HYBE said, “The acquisition of SM aims to become a game changer in the global pop music market by concentrating the global capabilities of both companies.”

Along with this, HYBE announced that it would conduct a tender offer until March 1 to secure an additional 25% stake for minority shareholders at 120,000 won per share. Regarding this acquisition, there are observations that HYBE has emerged as a "white knight (friendly stake forces)" of former general manager Lee, who is inferior in the dispute over management rights, but HYBE has officially denied it. The HYBE side is emphasizing that it is an acquisition, not a support or alliance. Even if he presses Kakao and becomes the major shareholder, there is no return to the front line of management for former general manager Lee Soo Man.

If HYBE succeeds in the tender offer, it can secure up to 40% of the shares, raising the possibility that SM's management will pass to HYBE. In addition to this, HYBE signed a put option contract for the remaining 3% of Lee Soo Man's shares. A put option is the right to sell shares at a predetermined price at a specific time. It is a contract in which HYBE must also purchase the remaining shares if requested by the largest shareholder after a certain period of time.

