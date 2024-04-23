HYBE and ADOR are currently at a crossroads due to the latter’s alleged decision to part ways with the former company. New information by HYBE has been discovered, which showcases the situation in a different light and suggests that ADOR has been making plans to move out for a very long time.

HYBE finds document at ADOR suggesting a split of management rights

On April 23, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that HYBE had discovered a document in ADOR’s internal data storage. The document consists of an elaborate plan that ADOR has panned out to separate management rights from HYBE. The plan is divided into two parts, starting with the point ‘Keep us untouchable’ which means keeping their internal data private to build pressure on HYBE. 'Final escape' is the last step where the company will ultimately part ways with HYBE.

Moreover, the report also suggests that ADOR’s vice president downloaded large amounts of data from HYBE before moving to the company. HYBE has confirmed the information through the log records available on the computer.

More about HYBE and ADOR's conflict

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR started when the former conducted an audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE even sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the position. This has led to a lot of complications between the two agencies and even caused distress for the fans of the groups. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

However, Min Hee Jin is vehemently denying the allegations posed to her by HYBE and says that she has no intentions of taking management rights away from the parent company. HYBE has 80 percent stakes in ADOR, and Min Hee Jin has 18 percent, which makes it impossible for her to take over and will require HYBE's permission to do so. Additionally, she mentions that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT. The production of the new alum by the group was overseen by Bang Si Hyuk.

Moreover, apart from stealing NewJeans’ concept ideas, Min Hee Jin also said that HYBE has been reportedly taking action against the group to further subdue them. She also reveals that the similarities between the two groups are allegedly not incidental but a deliberate attempt by HYBE.