HYBE wishes to privately settle with LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Garam’s alleged bullying victim? No plans for a quintet

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF BULLYING

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam has been under the scrutiny of the internet and its people after a victim came forward alleging she was bullied by her. Nicknamed Yoo Eunseo, it was reported that the alleged victim had to transfer to another school after she was bullied at the hands of Kim Garam.

The controversy came to light after an anonymous post was initially made on an online community platform. Since then, HYBE and Source Music, the agencies responsible for LE SSERAFIM and thereby Kim Garam, have repeatedly denied the claims of bullying. They also released a separate statement detailing their stand on the unilateral claims of the alleged victim’s law agency. Multiple others have come forward to provide supporting information regarding the alleged victim’s claims, talking about Kim Garam’s apparent bad behavior.

Now, reports of HYBE reaching out to the alleged bullying victim have come up after a Korean media outlet spoke to an industry insider who said that HYBE seemingly does not have any plans to remove Kim Garam from the group. Promotions on the group’s official social media handles have drastically minimised after the news, making fans believe that they are reducing appearances as a five-piece. Further reports say that the company has already met the legal team of the alleged bullying victim and are planning to settle the case in private. The news of negotiations has not sat well with the netizens who are demanding her removal from the group.

Meanwhile, recently HYBE and Source Music announced that Kim Garam will go on an indefinite hiatus to recover from the controversy and LE SSERAFIM will continue to promote with five members for the time being.

