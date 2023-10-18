HYBE's founder Bang Si Hyuk and JYP Entertainment's Park Jin Young to guest star on You Quiz On The Block

The founders of two prominent K-pop agencies, Bang Si Hyuk of HYBE (home to BTS) and Park Jin Young of JYP Entertainment (home to artists like TWICE and Stray Kids), are scheduled to make an appearance on the variety show You Quiz On The Block.

On October 18 KST i.e. today, Park Jin Young from JYP Entertainment and Bang Si Hyuk from HYBE is set to film an episode of tvN's You Quiz on the Block. This marks a significant moment as two influential figures in the global K-pop industry come together to discuss their experiences, challenges, and contributions to popular culture, not only in Korea but worldwide. Producers Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young will make a joint appearance on tvN’s You Quiz On The Block, scheduled to air next month. This marks their first time together on a talk show.

As CCO of JYP Entertainment and chairman of HYBE, respectively, Park Jin Young and Bang Si Hyuk will reminisce about their first meeting in 1997, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about creating music together and venturing into the U.S. music industry.

Park Jin Young's keen ability to identify and foster talent resulted in the creation of JYP Entertainment, a globally successful music label. Simultaneously, Bang Si Hyuk has established himself as a renowned producer and the founder of HYBE, a platform that has catapulted numerous budding talents to stardom.

In an upcoming special episode of tvN's You Quiz on the Block, showcasing Park Jin Young and Bang Si Hyuk, viewers can anticipate a detailed exploration of these two influential figures in the K-pop industry. The episode is scheduled to air in November, promising a closer look at their impactful contributions to the industry.

Bang Si Hyuk’s recent interview about BTS' future projects

In an interview with Bloomberg aired on October 12 EST, HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk revealed BTS's plans for 2025. The global K-pop stars are set to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series with the release of a new album. Bang Si Hyuk is collaborating on this project with the original producers from the HYYH series. The HYYH (HYYH stands for Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa or The Most Beautiful Moment In Life) series, with its three distinct parts, holds significant importance for BTS as artists and for their fans, ARMYs. The album is a lyrical and visual masterpiece. The series began with HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt.1 in April 2015, followed by Pt.2 in November 2015, featuring the lead single Run. The culmination was The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever in May 2016, marking BTS's first Korean compilation album.

