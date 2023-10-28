HYBE's second statement denies BTS' role in adult entertainment, pledges legal action against false rumors

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

HYBE (BIGHIT MUSIC), the agency representing BTS, has once again issued a strong response to address the ongoing drug scandal and the rumors connecting the group's members to the controversy. These issues started out recently after the drug controversy regarding Lee Sun Kyun and G-Dragon broke out.

BIGHIT MUSIC releases statement

An official from BIGHIT MUSIC has clarified to Yonhap News on the 28th that the rumors linking their artists and a specific location (an entertainment venue in downtown Seoul where illegal substances were allegedly taken) are completely baseless. They further asserted that BTS members are unaware of this location and have never visited the mentioned bar.

The agency also emphasized their zero-tolerance policy towards spreading false information and defamation towards their artists and stated their intention to pursue both civil and criminal legal action against those responsible for propagating false information. This quick response reflects their commitment to protecting the reputation and integrity of their artists.

The situation surrounding the drug scandal and rumors involving BTS and other celebrities seems to have escalated due to the claims and frequent mentions made by an internet media outlet and a YouTube channel recently. The allegations and the spread of drug-related rumors not only affected BTS but also involved the real names of various celebrities. In response to these developments and in support of their idols, the BTS fandom, known as ARMY, mailed BIGHIT MUSIC urging their agency to take decisive legal action.

BTS was caught up in controversy

The names of BTS members first got linked to recent drug and adult entertainment cases, after the drug investigation involving BIGBANG's G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun Kyun emerged. In their initial statement, BIGHIT MUSIC stood up for their artists and showed their support for the group. They affirmed that BTS has never been associated with the people involved in the controversy and has no involvement in any illegal activities. They also mentioned plans to take strong measures against the spread of false information.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

