Hyena’s Kim Ji In & My Roommate is a Gumiho’s Choi Woo Sung fall for Ahn Hyun Ho in ‘XX+XY’ trailer

On April 29th, the production team of tvN drama project ‘O'PENing’ second work 'XX+XY' released a teaser video featuring the growing pains of three friends at the crossroads of choice. The released teaser video starts with a special transfer student Jeong Jae Yi (Ahn Hyun Ho) who is both a man and a woman.

Bang Woo Ram (Choi Woo Sung) is embarrassed that he is drawn to Jae Yi, who was wearing a boy’s uniform. The greater the crush towards Jae Yi, the more confusion arises in his identity. Sera Lee (Kim Ji In), who is the only childhood friend who knows Jae Yi’s identity, is also troubled. Sera feels sad and disappointed while watching Jae Yi gain popularity. The change that came to the hearts of the three friends raises curiosity with a strange excitement.

“Did you? You have never thought of yourself as a male Jeong Jae Yi and a female Jeong Jae Yi. Who are you going to fall in love with, because this seems like a very important question?” Following Sera's meaningful suggestion, "I think I can figure it out. What choice should I make?” Jae Yi's determination further stimulates her curiosity.

The three friends who experience unexpected special emotions wonder what choices they will make and what changes they will bring. 'XX+XY' will be broadcast on May 9th and 10th.

Will you be watching the one-act drama? Let us know in the comments below.