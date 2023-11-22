Hyeri, aeapa's Karina, Lee Eunji, Moving's Kim Dohoon, and more cast in The Devil's Plan producer's next

Hyeri, aespa's Karina, Moving's Kim Dohoon, John Park, Lee Eun Ji and Lee Young Jin will be appearing in an upcoming mystery drama by The Devil's Plan producer. The producer has previously undertaken game shows like Agents of Mystery. The idols and actors and comedians will be gathering together for an unforgettable experience.

Hyeri, aespa's Karina, Moving's Kim Dohoon and more to be part of game show

On November 22 it was reported that Hyeri, aespa's Karina, Moving actor Kim Dohoon, John Park, Lee Eun Ji and Lee Young Jin would be part of the reality game show. The new Netflix show will be produced by Jeong Jong Yeon. He has previously worked on hit shows like The Genius, Great Escape, Girls' High Mystery Class, and The Society Game. Fans eagerly wait for the show because of its interesting lineup and the producer.

More about the cast

Hyeri is a part of the popular girl group Girls' Day. She is also a successful actor and has appeared in several hit dramas like Reply 1988, My Roommate is a Gumiho, Moonshine and many more. She was in a relationship with her Reply 1988 co-actor Ryu Jun Yeol since 2017 but the couple announced their breakup this November.

Karina is a member of the group aespa who are known for their catchy songs like Next Level, Savage and Spicy. The group made their debut in 2020 and consists of four members including Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning.

Moving is a popular Disney+ superhero series which stars Kim Dohoon. He made his debut in 2018 with Gate and since has gained fame with his roles in Moving and Law Cafe.

John Park is a Korean-American singer who went to the semi-finals in the ninth season of American Idol and was the runner-up in the Korean singing show Superstar K2. His latest release was in 2022 with The Day You Were Falling, the OST for Forecasting Love and Weather.

Lee Eun Ji and Lee Young Jin are popular comedians who have appeared in many variety shows.

