Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama My Roommate Is a Gumiho sees a pleasant start in ratings

"My Roommate Is a Gumiho" fascinated viewers with trembling excitement and laughter from the first broadcast.

iQIYI’s first original Korean drama My Roommate Is A Gumiho was released globally on Friday, May 26. In the first broadcast of the mega hit webtoon adapted series, 999-year-old gumiho Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong) and 1999-born Lee Dam (Lee Hyeri) started living under one roof due to a fox bead.

From the first episode of the drama, it is said to have achieved the perfect triple beat of quirky directing, witty script, and hot acting. In particular, Jang Ki Yong and Lee Hyeri perfectly portrayed Shin Woo Yeo and Lee Dam. Jang Ki Yong captured women's hearts as the 999-year-old Gumiho with a low-pitched voice and a fascinating aura. Lee Hyeri melted 200% into her character, creating laughter with colorful facial expressions and clever dialogue processing. In addition, the directing and story combined with witty CGI, cute sound effects, and background music made the episode all the more pleasant.

My Roommate Is a Gumiho recorded an average of 5.9 percent, peaking at 6.6 percent, for households in the metropolitan area. The nationwide average was 5.3 percent. It reached a momentary high of 5.7 percent. It secured fourth position according to ratings of the currently airing Wednesday-Thursday dramas.

From the second episode onwards, the cohabitation life of Shin Woo Yeo and Lee Dam begins in earnest. The chemistry between all the main characters would also begin to unravel. Expectations are focused on the future romance of the gumiho and the human living in one house.

