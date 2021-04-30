Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong's upcoming drama My Roommate Is A Gumiho reveals character posters ahead of premiere

Character posters of actors Jang Ki Yong, Lee Hyeri, Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan, Bae In Hyuk, the star cast of upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama My Roommate Is A Gumiho, have been released.

One of the most anticipated upcoming dramas of 2021 is tvN's My Roommate Is A Gumiho that begins broadcasting on May 26. Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, it tells the story of a 999-year-old gumiho and a youngster who accidentally swallows the gumiho's bead that could make him human. In a twist of fate, the bead can exist inside a human for no more than 1 year. It will then break inside that person, killing them in the process and also, the gumiho will lose the chance to become human.

On April 30, character posters of the main cast of the series were released. Every character's personality was highlighted using hashtags in the posters that were titled using numbers.

The poster of Shin Woo Yeo, played by Jang Ki Yong, was titled 999 years (old). Along with a picture of Jang Ki Yong and his ever present smile are tags to introduce the character's personality. Shin Woo Yeo is supposed to be the World's Sweetest Gumiho. He is someone who has witnessed history. He is strict, solemn, and serious. His kindness towards Lee Dam is swoon worthy.

Coming next is our female lead Lee Dam, played by Girl's Day's Lee Hyeri. By her description, Lee Dam is a modern woman. Titled Born in 99, she is described as enthusiastic, bold, someone who gives importance to self and who speaks whatever is on her mind.

Yang Hye Sun, played by Kang Han Na, catches the eyes with her lofty vibes and 360° title. She is an ex-gumiho and has spent five years as a human. Despite being younger than Shin Woo Yeo, she turned human before him. Interesting!

With his humorous smile and attention-grabbing title 12th, Kim Do Wan's character Do Jae Jin, grabs attention. He is the type of person who forgets everything when pursuing someone. After failing in 12 relationships, he meets Yang Hye Sun. Their relationship development is definitely something to look forward to.

Lastly we have the charismatic 23.1 Million aka Gye Sun Woo, played by Bae In Hyuk. An SNS star with 23.1 million followers, he is very popular on campus.

These five interesting, and very different, personalities on magazine-cover-like posters are gaining a lot of attention and increasing anticipation for the upcoming drama.

Are you excited to watch My Roommate Is A Gumiho? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Studio Dragon

