Hyeri and Lee Jun Young are lost in their thoughts in new poster for ‘May I Help You’
MBC released a new poster for the upcoming slice of life fantasy drama ‘May I Help You’.
MBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'May I Help You', which will be aired for the first time on October 19, shared the main poster featuring Hyeri and Lee Jun Young. The images of Baek Dong Joo (Hyeri) and Butler Kim (Lee Jun Young), who are immersed in their thoughts in different perspectives, add a strange excitement and stimulate curiosity about the strange and unusual teamwork they will unfold.
If the first teaser poster showed the first meeting of Baek Dong Joo and Butler Kim, the main poster released this time is still awkward with the appearance of Baek Dong Joo and Butler Kim, creating a strange excitement. Baek Dong Joo, who has her chin clenched and eyes twinkling, and Butler Kim with a light smile, the warm atmosphere surrounding the two makes our hearts flutter. The phrase 'I met a strange woman and a strange man' over the appearance of two people looking at different places and falling into thoughts makes their relationship even more curious.
Hyeri plays an active role as 'Baek Dong Joo', a funeral director with a strange ability to communicate with the dead. If she does not grant the deceased's last wish, she will have to endure each day without any luck. The transformation of Hyeri is expected, which will maximize the charm of 'Baek Dong Joo', who sympathizes with and listens to their stories of meeting after death. Lee Jun Young takes on the role of 'Kim Butler', the ace of 'Hundred Won Butler', a daily errand service. He is a butler who runs to anywhere in the world and 'helps with anything' if the customer wants it.
