Hyeri and Lee Jun Young are lost in their thoughts in new poster for ‘May I Help You’

MBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'May I Help You', which will be aired for the first time on October 19, shared the main poster featuring Hyeri and Lee Jun Young. The images of Baek Dong Joo (Hyeri) and Butler Kim (Lee Jun Young), who are immersed in their thoughts in different perspectives, add a strange excitement and stimulate curiosity about the strange and unusual teamwork they will unfold.

If the first teaser poster showed the first meeting of Baek Dong Joo and Butler Kim, the main poster released this time is still awkward with the appearance of Baek Dong Joo and Butler Kim, creating a strange excitement. Baek Dong Joo, who has her chin clenched and eyes twinkling, and Butler Kim with a light smile, the warm atmosphere surrounding the two makes our hearts flutter. The phrase 'I met a strange woman and a strange man' over the appearance of two people looking at different places and falling into thoughts makes their relationship even more curious.