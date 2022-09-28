Hyeri and Lee Jun Young enjoy a warm and sunny day in the couple poster for ‘May I Help You’

On September 27th, the side of MBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'May I Help You', which will be aired for the first time on October 19, released a couple poster that bursts with excitement featuring a funeral director Baek Dong Ju (Lee Hyeri) and an all-round butler Kim (Lee Jun Young). The couple poster released on this day induces excitement with the warm atmosphere of Baek Dong Ju and Kim Butler, who are looking in the same direction. Unlike the appearance in the main poster, where they looked at different places while immersed in their own thoughts, the gazes of two people looking at the same place side by side are interesting. In particular, the smile that is brighter than the sunlight makes the hearts of the viewers pound. I wonder what awaits at the end of the two people's gaze.

Here, the phrase 'MAY I HELP YOU' adds to the curiosity. Baek Dong Ju, who has to endure each day without 'luck' if she does not grant the wishes of the deceased, and Kim, who runs to help wherever the customer wants. Expectations are also high on the romance that the two will draw beyond the strange and bizarre life-and-death mutual aid project. We can't wait to see how Baek Dong Joo and Butler Kim, who lived in different worlds, will fulfill the wishes of 'the other world' guests and play an active role as all-around solvers. Lee Hyeri plays an active role as 'Baek Dong Ju', a funeral director with a strange ability to communicate with the dead. Lee Hyeri's transformation is expected to maximize the charm of 'Baek Dong Ju', who sympathizes with and listens to the stories of others. Lee Jun Young takes on the role of 'Kim Butler', an ace of daily errands. He is a butler who helps customers with even the trivial things of the world if they want.